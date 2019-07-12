LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a new earthquake near Ridgecrest, California.

newquake.jpg

The USGS reported the magnitude-4.9 quake occurred at 6:11 a.m., seven miles southeast of Ridgecrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Everything to know about the 7.1 earthquake that shook Southern California, Las Vegas
Months of aftershocks could follow big California earthquake

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.