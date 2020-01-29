LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Marshals identified a fugitive in an officer-involved shooting west of the Las Vegas Strip earlier this week.
Jeremy Huth, 25, was a fugitive wanted out of the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office in Washington for two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and three charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Desiree Sida.
The shooting happened Jan. 27 in an apartment complex at 4255 W. Viking Road near Arville Street and Flamingo Road. Gary Schofield, U.S. Marshal for the District of Nevada, said two or three deputies were involved in the shooting.
Schofield said deputies approached Huth inside a truck. Huth reportedly tried to flee and rammed their vehicles multiple times, Schofield said.
Deputies opened fire, though it wasn't immediately clear how many shots were fired, Schofield said.
Huth was injured and was taken to University Medical Center where Sida said he is currently being treated.
Schofield said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department would be conducting the preliminary investigation.
