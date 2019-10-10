LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Marshals arrested a man and woman wanted on a felony warrant out of Florida at Red Rock Thursday morning.
According to U.S. Marshal for Nevada Gary Schofield, Kenneth Ellis, 34, and Rachael Schemenauer, 27, were named as persons of interest in a homicide in Florida. Marshals tracked the couple to Colorado and then Las Vegas.
Both were wanted by the Tarpon Springs Police Department for burglary and theft charges.
A spokesman with the U.S. Marshals Service in Tampa Bay confirmed Ellis was being sought in connection with the death of a man in a condo fire in Tarpon Springs on Sept. 27. A man in his 30s was found dead inside the condo by firefighters.
U.S. Marshals learned the couple was camped at Red Rock Canyon where Schemenauer was arrested, the release said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jose Hernandez said officers attempted to stop a vehicle at State Route 159 and Moenkopi Road. The driver, later identified by law enforcement as Ellis, fled for a short distance, drove off the road and flipped over.
The U.S. Marshal Strike Team also responded to the incident.
Hernandez said Ellis refused to exit the vehicle until the car caught fire. Schofield said everyone in the car was taken into custody, including Ellis. He was taken to University Medical Center.
LVMPD said Ellis suffered minor injuries. Once treated, Schofield said Ellis and Schemenauer will be booked and extradited to Florida.
They were booked into the Clark County Detention Center following their arrest.
Too bad they aren't illegal aliens, they would get released.
