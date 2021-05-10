LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Army recruiters are hosting a virtual hiring career fair for the next month.
The Army National Hiring Days campaign launched virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19. It will run May 10-June 14.
Recruits are eligible for up to $40,000 in signing bonuses or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on qualifications, occupation and length of service contract.
The Army is also offering a $2,000 bonus for people who enlist in one of 10 priority occupations and ship to training by the end of September—these positions range from special forces and psychological operations to explosives ordnance disposal and air and missile defense.
Career options include traditional combat roles and support positions including healthcare, intelligence and human resources. Recruiters can also discuss benefits, trainings, tuition assistance and more.
“The last year has been challenging for our nation and the world,” Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen said in a statement. “We want young people to know the Army offers stability, especially during an unsteady time. Stability with a consistent job, consistent paycheck, comprehensive healthcare, and a built-in support system for Soldiers and their families. We’re offering opportunities for them to join us in a meaningful career that will prepare them for success in the future.”
To enlist, you must be 17-34 years old; be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; get a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test; meet medical, moral and physical requirements; and be a high school graduate or equivalent.
To register for the hiring event, visit https://tinyurl.com/anhd21careerfair.
