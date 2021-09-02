LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Nevada Department of Transportation said US 95 will have to undergo emergency repairs after a fuel tanker tipped over and spilled gas onto the freeway, causing a multi-hour shut down.
NDOT said the incident caused "significant damage" to the pavement on the inside shoulder of northbound US 95, as well as the HOV lane and the adjacent lane.
Beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday, multiple lanes of US 95 will be shut down for the repairs. The shoulder, HOV lane and inside lane on US 95 will be closed between Rancho Drive and Jones Boulevard until 9 a.m. Friday.
NDOT spokesperson Adrienne Packer said the emergency work will include milling, paving and striping of US 95. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor for the work.
