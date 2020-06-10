LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. 95 was closed Wednesday morning after a deadly crash near Indian Springs.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 95 near State Route 160. NHP said a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 95, a portion that is a single-lane road in both directions. A Honda Pilot with two men was southbound on U.S. 95.
NHP said the truck crossed the centerline and partially entered into the southbound travel lane, striking the left front of the Honda. The male passenger or the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.
The drivers of the Honda and the Ford were flighted to University Medical Center in critical condition. NHP said impairment does not appear to be a factor.
The crash mark's NHP's 20th fatal crash in 2020 with 21 lives lost.
U.S. 95 was closed between Indian Springs and SR 160 due to debris, according to NHP. NHP said it reopened around 9:30 a.m.
