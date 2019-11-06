LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- “A lot of Southern Nevadans, if they think about their childhood, will remember more birds singing in the spring,” said Patrick Donnelly, Nevada State Director for the Center for Biological Diversity.
Scientists published findings in September showing the number of birds in the US and Canada dropped by nearly 30 percent since 1970.
“Nevadans are well aware the desert is getting hotter for longer every summer," Donnelly said. "Extreme temperatures mean we need to spend more time indoors in AC, but for birds, there’s nowhere they can go to escape the changing climate, except away from the desert. As it gets hotter, they struggle and that contributes to their numbers dropping."
But throughout the Mojave Desert, Donnelly said, urban growth is also to blame.
“As Las Vegas has grown, it reduced the available habitat for these species. Even now as we speak, there are forces at play to pass new legislation through congress which would allow Las Vegas to further expand and destroy habitat, and accelerate the extinction crisis."
He's talking about the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act. Clark County commissioners passed it unanimously last year.
Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick says the proposed expansion helps ensure Southern Nevada’s economic viability, but doesn’t ignore the environment.
“This is a way to plan for our future, have growth, but also put some conservation efforts in,” she said.
“We remember during the recession when nobody was working because there was no growth, trying to keep people in their homes," she said. "There’s a positive that comes with good constructive growth,” she added. “We’ve tried to address as many concerns as possible, there’s significant conservation, wilderness in there. We are a leader on the west coast on conservation efforts. Will we make everyone 100 percent happy? Absolutely not. Not on growth side, not on the conservation side. Do we value conservation efforts? Absolutely.”
Donnelly said he’s not opposed to growth, but prefers new development stays within the valley without encroaching on uninhabited desert areas around it.
“This is home to the whole suite of desert wildlife, from little cottontail bunnies to golden eagles who swoop down to eat the bunnies," he said. Clark County wants to turn it into subdivisions, parking lots and shopping malls. We would argue if we’re going to be building more subdivisions, we need to do that within the city, the boundaries of the city we drew around the city we drew 20 years ago."
Kirkpatrick said one of Nevada’s congressional delegates will have to introduce the bill before Congress and she hopes it will happen sometime this year. It could take years for the bill to pass through both houses of Congress.
For more information on the proposed lands bill, visit the Clark County website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.