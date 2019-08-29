LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced it would begin upgrading a five-mile long stretch of East Tropicana this week.
According to NDOT, the upgrade on Tropicana Avenue will between Maryland Parkway and Boulder Highway. The project costs about $10.5 million.
Project work initially began between Maryland Parkway and Spencer Street, as well as Pecos and Sandhill roads, NDOT said. Construction will occur mostly from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"Plans call for milling and new asphalt pavement, plus reconfiguring median islands for increased lane widths that reduce left hand turn crashes," NDOT said in a statement. "Other improvements entail enhanced lighting, fiber optics and improved handicap accessibility with sidewalks and ramps."
Work is scheduled to tentatively finish in early 2021, NDOT said. Motorists were told to expect intermittent lane restrictions through the work zones.
Motorists were also advised to use alternate routes whenever possible and to heed construction signage.
