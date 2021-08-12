LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The community is invited to support the families of local law enforcement injured or killed in the line of duty.
An event happening Thursday, Aug. 12 will benefit Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May. May was killed last month after he was struck by a vehicle during a violent encounter with a suspect on the I-15. The event is being hosted by LVMPD's charity fundraising board.
Donations will be collected at the Nevada Coin Mart located at 4065 S. Jones Blvd. between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Community members can purchase exclusive Micah May T-shirts and masks benefiting the May family.
An event planned for Aug. 20 will benefit LVMPD officer Shay Mikalonis, who was paralyzed last summer after being shot by a suspect at a protest in Downtown Las Vegas. The "Play for Shay" celebrity charity hockey game will take place at City National Arena.
The game will feature players from the Vegas Golden Knights, the Henderson Silver Knights, the UNLV hockey team, and first responders. Tickets are $20. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
After a law enforcement officer is injured or killed in the line of duty, families are often left with large financial burdens. The Injured Police Officers fund aims to help ease that burden. Created in 1982, the IPOF helps pay for equipment and other officer costs if an officer is hurt in the line of duty and not reimbursed through employees insurance or department. A line of duty death benefit is paid to the family of the law enforcement officer. For information on additional events, visit IPOF.Vegas.
