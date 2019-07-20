RENO (FOX5) -- After an explosion damaged two dorm halls on July 5, the University of Nevada, Reno announced students would receive interim housing in the West Tower at Circus Circus Reno.
Dubbed "Wolf Pack Tower," the university said it was in talks with Eldorado Resorts to secure 1,300 beds for students. The proposed collaboration would allow University Residential Life to "completely occupy" the newly renovated West Tower at Circus Circus Reno.
Argenta and Nye halls were damaged after a natural gas explosion just after the Fourth of July holiday. University officials said both dorms would remain closed for at least year, but the most severely damaged one isn't expected to reopen until 2021.
The explosion happened in a basement boiler room in Argenta Hall, which led to a much larger explosion that blew out the walls and windows. Eight people suffered minor injuries.
School officials said they hope Nye Hall will be open by fall 2020 and Argenta by fall 2021.
To accommodate the students at Wolf Pack Tower, the university said the tower would include study and common areas, laundry facilities, single or double-occupancy rooms, private bathrooms and a monthly cleaning service. Parking services, as well as transit to the campus, were also offered to students.
The university added that rates for Wolf Pack Tower would be remain consistent with its current housing rates.
Circus Circus Reno is located on Virginia Street, less than five blocks away from the campus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.