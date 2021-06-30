LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A different kind of card game is headed to Las Vegas.
Beginning July 2, UNO is encouraging fans from all over the world to participate in their Mobile Tournament through the UNO app.
Fans 18 years old and older can sign up. Prizes include trophies, medals, and in-app badges and avatars.
To officially enter the UNO Mobile Tournament, once on the app, players can click on the “UNO Championship Series: Mobile Tournament” card in the lobby to enter and play in the tournament.
Select players may be invited to participate in the UNO Championship Series Invitational Tournament in Las Vegas Nov. 11.
The winner of the Invitational Tournament will win a grand prize of $50,000 and the title of the first-ever official UNO World Champion.
