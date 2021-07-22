LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new report released from UNLV's Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) said that Southern Nevada's population of approximately 2.32 million residents is expected to grow about more than 1 million to 3.38 million by 2060.
The center said that more people are moving to Southern Nevada through migration from other states primarily in the west, midwest and northeast, and that the state has benefitted from this migration since the end of the Great Recession. The CBER said it predicts the trend will continue for the foreseeable future despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This annual population forecast is created on behalf of local government agencies, to give them insight into how many people are expected to reside in Southern Nevada in decades to come. CBER said the forecast influences decisions on everything from how many more schools need to be built to how many first responders need to be hired to sustain the growth.
