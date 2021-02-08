LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 19-year-old UNLV sophomore's voice was showcased during Super Bowl commercials.
He sang "Rise Up" during an Indeed spot, depicting joblessness and resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christian Shelton said the song has always had special meaning to him due to the connection with the Black Lives Matter movement.
"After the protests happened in early June, I rethink this thing and unconsciously was able to connect to it more," said Shelton. "I think I was able to feel what I was thinking about more without even trying."
Shelton was selected after his rendition went viral on TikTok. His family shared a reaction video on the same platform.
"He's always been a singer but to see, to hear his voice on TV, during the Super Bowl, it was just so real," said Christian's father, Allen Shelton. "I mean I was just, I was blown away. I was just a mixture of emotions, I was happy, proud."
