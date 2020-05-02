UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Jasmin Bryant was located on Saturday and "was fine."
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A University of Nevada, Las Vegas student was reported missing and was last seen Wednesday, according to her family and friends.
Jasmin Bryant, 22, was last seen April 29 being discharged from Sunrise Hospital, according to a missing persons flyer shared on social media. "Jasmin is in the midst of a mental health crisis but she is neither armed nor dangerous," the flyer reads.
We need our community to get together and find Jasmin! 🚨🚨🚨please contact LVMPD at (702) 828-2907 #SHARE pic.twitter.com/0JQvyQIC3V— Make It Work Nevada (@MIWNV) May 2, 2020
Bryant is involved in the local advocacy nonprofit Make It Work Nevada, and interns at UNLV's Black Mountain Institute.
She's a journalism major, said Amanda Fortini, one of her professors who describes Bryant as bright, curious and hard-working. "She has a very sweet and open disposition, and is just truly a special human being. We are all hoping and praying she is found, and doing everything we can to put the word out about her disappearance," she said.
Jasmin is a true light and an incredible advocate. Please help us find her. https://t.co/zkgGtu23dr— Black Mountain Institute (@BlackMtnInst) May 2, 2020
Please contact @LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or @UPDSouth at 702-895-3669 with any information. https://t.co/yWfiFu5CnB— UNLV Urban Affairs (@UNLVUrbanAffrs) May 2, 2020
Bryant is about 175 to 190 lbs., 5'9" tall, with dark brown eyes and hair. Bryant's father Darryl told FOX5 she had been wearing her hair short as in the photo. He added he hoped she was "laying low" after checking out of the hospital, but that none of her friends had heard from her and she wasn't at her dorm on campus.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police missing persons at (702) 838-2907 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or (702) 828-3111 after hours, or via email: missingpersons@lvmpd.com referencing event number 200500000999.
