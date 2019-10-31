LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said UNLV Paula Davis was sexually assault as she died from two gunshot wounds to the back of her head.
Giovanni Ruiz, 21, was her former boyfriend and has been accused of killing Davis. He is facing a murder with a deadly weapon charge.
Police said it was not known who assaulted Davis.
Ruiz was arrested after Davis' body was found naked inside the back of her family's van at a North Las Vegas park.
Davis's family said Ruiz was overly possessive and jealous. Ruiz would limit Davis's contact with male friends and how often she could see her male friends, according to the arrest report. Ruiz also didn't want Davis traveling or joining in the FBI on the off-chance she was assigned a male partner.
On Sept. 10, North Las Vegas police executed a search warrant at Ruiz's residence and found a bullet in his bedroom. According to the arrest report, police found a semi-automatic handgun hidden inside a suitcase in the garage.
There was also a receipt found with the gun that showed the firearm had been purchased two days before Davis was killed.
