LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The new UNLV medical school officially got its name Thursday.

The name, The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, was unveiled during a ceremony Thursday morning. The building will be a 135,000 square-foot facility for the school of medicine.

The late Kerkorian, a businessman and philanthropist, donated millions of dollars to charitable organizations prior to his death, including to the UNLV School of Medicine. His estate has kept most of his donations anonymous.

Kirk Kerkorian

FILE - In this May 18, 2000 file photo, billionaire Las Vegas mogul Kirk Kerkorian, director and majority stockholder of the MGM Grand Inc., appears before the Mississippi Gaming Commission in Jackson, Miss. Kerkorian, an eighth-grade dropout who built Las Vegas' biggest hotels, tried to take over Chrysler and bought and sold MGM at a profit three times, died Monday, June 15, 2015. He was 98. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis, File)

Kerkorian is known for building the MGM Grand in 1973 and being the primary shareholder of MGM Resorts International until 2011. Kerkorian's Tracinda Corporation also had properties in Michigan, Mississippi and Macao.

