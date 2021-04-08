LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The new UNLV medical school officially got its name Thursday.
The name, The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, was unveiled during a ceremony Thursday morning. The building will be a 135,000 square-foot facility for the school of medicine.
The late Kerkorian, a businessman and philanthropist, donated millions of dollars to charitable organizations prior to his death, including to the UNLV School of Medicine. His estate has kept most of his donations anonymous.
Kerkorian is known for building the MGM Grand in 1973 and being the primary shareholder of MGM Resorts International until 2011. Kerkorian's Tracinda Corporation also had properties in Michigan, Mississippi and Macao.
