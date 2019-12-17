LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Battle Born Girls Innovate is a new program UNLV created this year to help eighth-grade girls at Title I schools.
This is one of the first partnerships between UNLV and Clark County School District.
"You’re bringing higher education and public education together to really make the biggest impact that you can," UNLV International Gaming Institute special project coordinator Shekinah Hoffman said.
The mission for Battle Born Girls Innovate is to introduce young girls to STEM/STEAM careers in Southern Nevada before they head off to high school.
UNLV wanted to work with a Title I school and chose Roy W. Martin Middle School. Forty eighth-graders participated in the event.
"Going on the STEM field trip really helped me to connect that to real world situations and realized it was a thing I could use outside of school," eighth-grader Jordan Tyrell said.
UNLV held a two-day field trip where women and leaders dominating the STEM workforce not only gave talks, but held hands-on experiences.
Battle Born Girls Innovate hopes this program inspires young girls to see how STEM is used in everyday life.
"The world is going stem, whether they like it or not its here. So they have to embrace it. My advice to them is you may get a little intimidated by I at first but give it a chance," Roy Martin Middle School teacher & BBGI instructor Gina Nakahara said.
UNLV hopes to add more Title I schools next year.
For more on the program visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.