LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new UNLV class is placing students in the middle of crime scenes.
Urban Adventure is a fairly new class that specializes in teaching students adaptable skills that expose them to social issues like homelessness, domestic violence and human trafficking.
Through mock crime scenes, students are able to experience different careers.
“I feel like this class is a great correlation between learning and reading. Versus bringing what you’ve learned to the real world,” junior Jaiden Phillips said.
The class uses actors, crime scene tape, fake blood, even dented cars with bullet holes to portray homicides.
More than 100 students take part, all of different majors and concentrations.
Several retired law enforcement personnel help out as well.
“We have community members on scene in the class with students and students get a much broader education as a result of it,” professor Joel Lieberman said.
The idea behind the class is to help expose students to different careers and skills. By graduation they’re able to adapt to different situations and careers.
