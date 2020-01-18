LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Athletics has a few more trophies to add to their trophy case.
Both UNLV cheerleading and dance teams won national titles Friday at the Universal Cheer Association and Universal Dance Association competitions at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
3⃣-PEAT!! 🏆🏆🏆— UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) January 18, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS REBEL GIRLS - NATIONAL CHAMPIONS#BEaREBEL https://t.co/CfunvoGoJV
The UNLV Rebel Girls secured a three-peat title in the Division IA Game Day competition.
YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE BACK TO BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 💍🏅🎰 pic.twitter.com/bzJKF9hyQy— UNLV Cheer (@UNLVCHEER) January 18, 2020
UNLV Cheer won for the second year in a row in the All-Girl Division IA Game Day competition.
