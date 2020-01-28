LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Police Services will conduct active shooter training exercises on the College of Southern Nevada's three main campuses.
The training exercises, taking place over the next two weeks, may include activities that look and sound like real-world scenarios, according to a CSN news release. Police and CSN officials are taking measures to alert students, faculty and staff, but there is the possibility that some may mistake the training exercises for real events. People should be aware there may be unusual police scanner activity social media posts during this time.
The exercises are not open to the public. Here is the schedule for the training:
Charleston Campus
• Monday, Jan. 27
• Tuesday, Jan. 28
North Las Vegas Campus
• Friday, Jan. 31
• Saturday, Feb. 1
Henderson Campus
• Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Thursday, Feb. 6
