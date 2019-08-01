RENO (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada, Reno said it reached a deal with Eldorado Resorts to secure 1,300 beds for students after the July 5 explosion that damaged two dorm halls.
Dubbed "Wolf Pack Tower," students will be house in the West Tower at Circus Circus Reno. The tower was recently renovated and is a non-gaming part of the casino.
Argenta and Nye halls were damaged after a natural gas explosion just after the Fourth of July holiday. University officials said both dorms would remain closed for at least year, but the most severely damaged one isn't expected to reopen until 2021.
The explosion happened in a basement boiler room in Argenta Hall, which led to a much larger explosion that blew out the walls and windows. Eight people suffered minor injuries.
The payment under the lease agreement with Eldorado Resorts is approximately $21.675 million, a statement from UNR said. The amount is part of the university’s insurance claim.
Housing rates will remain consistent with UNR's current prices. The university said student fees and tuition were not being used to pay for Wolf Pack Tower.
University president Marc Johnson said, "We are happy to see our plan for a seamless integration of Wolf Pack Tower into the University’s housing experience realized."
Johnson also thanked the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents for "recognizing the urgency of housing so many students in such a short time."
According to a statement from UNR, the university will be committing resources to provide safety and security for all students at Wolf Pack Tower. Residents will be provided 24-hour security and have separate entrances and exits to the building.
"All entrances and exits will be staffed by University employees and a key-card system will be utilized for entry into the building," the university said in a statement. "Additionally, University Police Services will have a substation in the building and will provide routine patrols 24/7. Security cameras are also in place."
To accommodate the students at Wolf Pack Tower, the university said the tower would include study and common areas, laundry facilities, single or double-occupancy rooms, private bathrooms and a monthly cleaning service. Parking services, as well as transit to the campus, were also offered to students.
"We are honored to be able to partner with the university in providing a workable solution to its unexpected student housing needs," said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts. "Eldorado Resorts will do everything within our reach to ensure that Wolf Pack students are provided a quality living experience and we look forward to wishing them a warm welcome back to school next month."
School officials said they hope Nye Hall will be open by fall 2020 and Argenta by fall 2021.
Circus Circus Reno is located on Virginia Street, less than five blocks away from the campus.
