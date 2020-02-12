LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local police union filed a complaint against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department over travel and time-off restrictions around the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Las Vegas Police Protective Association alleges LVMPD violated a collective bargaining agreement with the union by announcing time-off restrictions and not consulting with the union before making the announcement.
According to the complaint, LVMPD announced Feb. 6 that vacation, leave and out-of-state travel would be suspended from April 22-26, the same days surrounding the NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip.
"The Department's unilateral change to these important subject constitutes an unfair labor practice," the complaint states.
The complaint also cites multiple Nevada Supreme Court decisions that state wages, hours and working conditions are a mandatory subject of bargaining.
LVMPD didn't immediately respond for comment about the complaint.
