LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An unauthorized vehicle made its way through the Boring Tunnel at the Las Vegas Convention Center this summer.
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spokesperson Lori Nelson-Kraft said on June 21, an unauthorized Tesla accessed the Convention Center loop system. Nelson-Kraft said the driver was looking for a charging station.
Nelson-Kraft said the loop system was shut down "within minutes" and that the driver fully cooperated with security.
"The Boring Company took immediate action to refine its protocols with additional mitigation measures to ensure outside vehicles may not access the system in the future," Nelson-Kraft said in a statement.
The public was able to access the loop for the first time in early June during the World of Concrete convention. The loop uses Teslas to transport convention goers around the convention center.
(1) comment
This guy is literally too dumb to have a driver's license...or even be allowed to use a self-driving car.
