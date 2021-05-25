LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center is partnering with Vitalant to host the annual Heroes Challenge Blood Drive Tuesday.
In response to the recent declines in blood donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an urgent need for all blood types.
The blood drive is May 25th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UMC Delta Point Building. All donors will receive a voucher for a complimentary admission to Wet’n’Wild water park and a $5 Amazon e-gift card.
To make a blood donation appointment, community members can call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or register online by visiting www.bloodhero.com and searching for the sponsor code “UMCLV”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.