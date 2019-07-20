LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police and the University Medical Center teamed up on Saturday for an active shooter drill.
The drill was held inside an empty building next to UMC, and is conducted every couple of years to make sure Las Vegas police and the hospital are prepared for the worst.
"What are officers are going to do with Metro, how are we going to communicate, how are we going to clear where the shooter is, UMC is a huge hospital," said Lou Lepera, director of public safety at UMC. "If someone called up, we have over seven entrances where they would go. One of the major things we are testing today is how are we going to communicate with law enforcement."
Employees at UMC volunteered to be bystanders of victims during the drill.
Lepera said the drills takes about a year to coordinate with Las Vegas police because employees have to go through other types of training first.
Metro Police said the drill is a good way for officers to stay sharp and become familiar with different building layouts across the Las Vegas Valley.
"The amount of calls that we do on a nightly basis, and the places that we go, there's still a lot of facilities that we've yet to be in," Las Vegas police officer Gregory Anton said. "This allows us the opportunity to get in before it even opens in the event something like that does happen."
Las Vegas police said each training drill is different, so in a hospital setting like UMC, officers have to take into account the number of people, and the possibility of more victims.
LVMPD officers have been preparing for an active shooter situation since the 1 October shooting.
