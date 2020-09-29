LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center in Las Vegas is hosting the 1 October Memorial Blood Drive this week, three years after the deadly Route 91 shooting.
UMC is partnering with Vitalant to host the event, "designed to honor those affected by the tragic Route 91 Harvest festival shooting by empowering community members to help save lives in Southern Nevada."
The blood drive is open to the public from 8 a.m.- 5 pm. on Oct. 1 at UMC's Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane. To make an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or make an appointment on line at www.bloodhero.com, searching for sponsor code "UMCLV"
UMC said all participants must wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and receive health screenings before donating blood due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.