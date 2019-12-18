LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UFC announced it will be kicking off 2020 with a fight between former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor, and fan favorite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.
McGregor will fight inside the octagon for the second time in nearly 38 months, and the first time since he was choked out by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.
Cerrone will continue to add to his record. He fought four times in 2019 (2-2) and holds the UFC career record for wins (23) and most finishes (16) in company history.
UFC 246 will take place at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. The fight will be streamed nationally on Pay-Per View, exclusively through ESPN+.
Preliminary fights will be aired on ESPN, starting at 5 p.m., with early prelims simulcast on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 3:15 p.m.
The fight was announced on Nov. 28, the prospect of some trash talking between two of the biggest mouths in the sport was dimmed — at least for now — when McGregor went on social media and wished Cerrone's family a happy holiday.
McGregor wrote to Cerrone, "See you in 20/20 with bullseye vision."
"This is the fight that everyone wants to see," Cerrone said. "I don't even know why we have to have a media tour. This fight is going to sell itself. He's done a great job of promoting himself and becoming Conor McGregor."
Cerrone said he is ready for a "fun as hell" fight night in a matchup that might have been more enticing two or three years ago. The fight has already seemingly become more about how McGregor will look in his return than what a win would mean for Cerrone’s career.
But while McGregor has been caught up in a string of legal woes during his time off, Cerrone has remained in about an endless cycle of training.
Tickets for UFC 246 will go on sale on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.