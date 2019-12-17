LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The southbound U.S. 95 offramp to Centennial Center Boulevard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will be closed temporarily later this week.
The ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation news release, the release said. The closures are needed so crews can safely remove falsework as part of the next phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange.
The project calls for construction an east-to-south bridge as well as a north-to-west connector that is the equivalent length of seven football fields laid end to end, among other improvements, the release said. The project is scheduled to finish in late summer.
Drivers should use caution in the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible, NDOT said.
