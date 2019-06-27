MOUNT CHARLESTON (FOX5) -- Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service are prepared for fire season. Firefighters say the typical fire season was delayed due to an unusually wet spring.
“This is when you could get some large fire activity,” said Brent Van Gundy, a battalion chief with the U.S. Forest Service. “As you drive around, you'll see that there's grass in places that don't normally grow it. It's a lot thicker, a little bit taller. [They] are the main carriers of fire."
The weather delayed restrictions and the height of fire season. Conditions now however have placed the fire danger level at high. Firefighters dealt with high winds and dry conditions this week and the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area.
Van Gundy said firefighters have kept a close eye on vegetation this year and have taken steps to protect the nearby community by thinning the nearby plants and trees.
"A lot of it is thinning of the underbrush and removing some smaller trees that are more susceptible to getting surface fire up in them and climbing into the larger trees,” said Van Gundy.
Fire restrictions go into place on July 1, 2019 for all federal lands in Nevada.
"You can't have campfires that aren't in a developed campsite,” said Van Gundy. “Follow the rules. If you get those started in the grass and we have some wind on them, they're going to take off. They're going to get big. And people can be held responsible."
For more information on restrictions going into effect, visit the U.S. Forest Service Website.
