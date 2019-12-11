LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Police said two teenagers were arrested for making terrorist threats against Tarkanian Middle School on Wednesday.
Sgt. Bryan Zink with CCSDPD said a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl were arrested. Allegedly, there was a threat to not come to school written on the girls' bathroom wall.
A tip came in on Tuesday, and police and school officials investigated the threats. Both girls were identified and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Zink said both are facing charges for making terrorist threats.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
