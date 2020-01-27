HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said two suspects were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting from October.
The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 on the 2900 block of Clarity Court, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
At the scene, officers said they found two men in their 40s with gunshot wounds. One man, 40-year-old Ronnie Joe Cravens, died at the scene, while the other man was treated and released.
Angell Cordero Fernandez, 25, and 27-year-old Michael Jerome Mosley Jr. were arrested as suspects in the shooting, police said in a release. Fernandez was arrested on Nov. 5, while Mosley was taken into custody on Jan. 15.
According to arrest documents, multiple roommates said two black men entered the residence wearing masks and ordering everyone on the ground. Witnesses said Cravens ran toward the intruders and was shot. Another roommate returned fire and was shot in the leg, an arrest report said.
Surveillance footage showed a 2011 Dodge Nitro fleeing the scene. One of the suspects, later identified as Mosley, was seen discarding of a gun near the scene, the report said.
One of the roommates later told police that an unknown person ordered pizzas to the home on Oct. 4 and Oct. 8. The arrest warrant said the same Dodge seen on surveillance the night of the shooting was also seen parked outside the home when the pizzas were being delivered. The number used to order the pizzas traced back to Fernandez.
The registration on the Dodge also traced back to Fernandez's wife, the arrest warrant said.
Police noted Fernandez was involved in a violent robbery of an EZ Pawn shop on Boulder Highway in 2015. Court records indicate Fernandez entered a guilty plea in April 2016. Fernandez had probation revoked in January 2018.
Mosley's name was also associated with a pawn shop transaction in San Francisco three days after the shooting. The arrest warrant said Mosley pawned a large pendant belonging to Cravens worth $48,000.
Fernandez's trial was set for March 30 in Clark County District Court. Mosley's next court appearance was set for Tuesday morning in Henderson Justice Court, but additional details on his appearance weren't immediately available.
(2) comments
What else but drugs for this one
Haha loosers worthless scum immediately executed this trash ! Low life captured,good job hendertucky P D
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.