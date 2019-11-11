LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were injured in a collision Monday morning in the west valley.
About 10:15 a.m., two vehicles collided on westbound West Sahara Avenue east of the intersection with South Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
One of the vehicles, a black Nissan SUV, rolled over and appeared to catch on fire, Metro said.
Fire and medical personnel responded in addition to police. Two people were being transported with minor injuries to a local hospital.
Westbound Sahara is down to one lane while the scene is cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.