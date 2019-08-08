LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting in the central valley Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Madison to investigate a report of shots fired in a home, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Officers found two people with gunshot wounds, Metro said. Both were transported to UMC.
Detectives are on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.