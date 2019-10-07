LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating Monday night after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the central valley.
The incident was reported about 7:28 p.m. Monday, according to Lt. David Gordon. Two pedestrians were struck at the intersection of East Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North.
The pedestrians' injuries were not life-threatening, Gordon said.
Some lane restrictions and road closures will be in effect in the area while the collision is under investigation and the road is cleared.
