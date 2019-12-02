LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are looking at a possible arson case after two motorcycles caught fire overnight in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Clark County Fire Department said they received a report of a vehicle fire at 4625 Boulder Highway around 4:25 a.m. Dec. 2. CCFD said two vehicles caught fire and that they were working to determine the cause of the fire.
Witnesses at the scene said two motorcycles caught fire.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said they were assisting CCFD in the investigation. An officer at the scene said LVMPD was looking at it as a possible arson case.
Jesse Anderson, who said one of his motorcycles was torched, said he moved to Las Vegas on Sunday and now he's considering leaving. Anderson said he paid $25,000 for his new Harley Davidson.
Anderson said the second motorcycle that caught fire was in the same parking lot as his.
I hope Metro find those responsible, before you do. Henderson Harley can help get you back on the road. See Darren. Sorry, but welcome to Vegas, man.
