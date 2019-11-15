LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The two people killed in a suspected DUI crash was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office Wednesday.
Norma Rosario Ortiz, 45, and Alfonso Bueno Toxqui, 49, died Nov. 9 after a crash involving two vehicles in the area of Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road. According to the coroner's office, the cause and manner of death were still pending for both cases.
The driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla was headed south on Boulder Highway and was approaching Flamingo, police said. The driver of a 2019 Ford Mustang, identified by LVMPD as 24-year-old Aaron Kruse, was also headed south on Boulder Highway at a high rate of speed.
The front of Kruse's Mustang collided into the rear of the Toyota, which caused both vehicles to spin out. According to Las Vegas police, the Toyota caught on fire during the collision and landed in a parking lot at a nearby 7-Eleven.
Kruse's vehicle traveled off the road and came to a stop in the center median. Police said both occupants in the Toyota couldn't be saved and died in the fire.
Las Vegas police said Kruse was taken to Sunrise Trauma for minor injuries, and was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The deaths in the Toyota were Metro Police's 89th and 90th traffic-related fatalities for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.