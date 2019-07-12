LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A passenger in a vehicle on Interstate 15 South suffered a medical emergency, causing traffic to back up Friday afternoon near the state line.
A motorist traveling south on I-15 pulled over and called for ambulance when a passenger in their vehicle suffered a medical episode, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.
I-15 was temporarily shut down so a helicopter could land and pick up the passenger to transport them, according to NHP. The helicopter took off at 12:33 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol also had to shut down I-15 South following a collision that occurred about 11:43 a.m.
Southbound I-15 was fully shut down in California when a white SUV rolled off the road, CHP said. One person was transported by air to UMC Trauma; the extent of their injuries was unknown.
