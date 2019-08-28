LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Transportation Security Administration announced it would soon start testing facial recognition technology at McCarran International Airport.
According to an assessment released by the TSA, the department "will assess its ability to compare the passenger’s live facial image at the checkpoint against an image taken from the passenger’s identity document for passengers who opt to participate."
The information will be used for subsequent analysis by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology, the TSA said. There will be signage in McCarran Airport to indicate where to go to test the facial recognition technology.
Currently, TSA officers have to manually compare passengers to their photo IDs. Since the TSA is still testing the new technology, passengers will still need to have their identification verified by an officer, even if the technology correctly recognizes the passenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.