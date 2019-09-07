LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "We use this for everything,” said Lola Hester as she leaned up against her white pickup truck.
Hester, and her husband Farrell, run Refreshing Waterfalls Ministry. Recently, the truck they use for community outreach was stolen during a church service.
"What really hurt is that very next day, that same day, we had some beds waiting to get dropped off at someone’s house,” said Hester.
With help from law enforcement, the Hesters were able to track down their truck. Lola said she was able to limp to a gas station and back home, but not much more.
“It’s just all busted out," said Hester. "And it’s so loose that when we’re driving it goes into other lanes."
The truck is now badly damaged, and the Hesters said they're looking for help from the community to get it functional again.
Regarding the person who stole the truck originally, Lola's policy is to kill them with kindness.
"He’s such a handyman obviously, that maybe he’ll be so convicted that one day maybe he’ll join our church and be our handyman,” said Hester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.