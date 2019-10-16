detour-sign.jpg

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Improvements are underway along the East Tropicana Avenue corridor.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is making safety and roadway improvements on Tropicana, according to an NDOT news release. Construction is underway from Spencer Street to Eastern Avenue and Nellis Boulevard to Boulder Highway.

Crews working on both segments are removing and replacing the sidewalks, curbs, gutters and driveways along the eastbound lanes, NDOT said. Multiple lane closures are in effect, some during the day and some in the evening.  

Construction is underway from Spencer Street to Eastern Avenue and Nellis Boulevard to Boulder Highway, NDOT announced Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
