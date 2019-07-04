LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers collected nearly $5,000 worth of illegal fireworks during emphasis patrols on Wednesday.
In all, NHP troopers made 67 vehicle stops and 15 drivers were issued misdemeanor citations for possessing dangerous fireworks, NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.
"Due to dangerous fireworks being classified as explosives they were turned over to the Clark County Fire Department so they could safely destroyed," Buratczuk added.
NHP was patrolling State Route 160 with the purpose of detecting and seizing "dangerous fireworks," which are prohibited under Clark County Ordinance 13.04.235.
