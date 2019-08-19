LAS VEGAS(FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators have been chosen to host the 2020 Ephesus Sports Lighting Triple-A baseball National Championship game Tuesday, Sept. 22.
A champion from the Pacific Coast League will challenge a champion from the International League in a winner take all match up at Las Vegas Ballpark.
“We are extremely excited to be the host city for this game,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said in a release. “This event has now come full circle as Las Vegas was host to the Triple-A World Series for three years from 1998-2000. The Las Vegas Ballpark will serve as a great venue for this winner-take-all contest that will determine the champion.”
FOX Sports will carry the 2020 Ephesus Sports Lighting Triple-A National Championship Game, showcasing Las Vegas as a thriving sports city. FOX Sports 1 will televise the game to a national audience.
“We are really pleased to bring a premier event to town,” Pacific Coast League President Branch Rickey said. “To give Triple-A Baseball the chance to show off the new Las Vegas Ballpark on national TV and brag just a bit on how far baseball has advanced in Southern Nevada. On top of that, it’s such a fun event. Fans will love it. Another example of what a terrific family-friendly product we really have.”
The big announcement of a national championship game in Las Vegas is being felt around the world.
“Triple-A Baseball has a history of playing special games in Las Vegas dating back to the 1990 Triple-A All-Star Game and the Triple-A World Series in 1998-2000. With the opening of the fabulous Las Vegas Ballpark this year it’s time for us to return with our season-culminating championship game. Las Vegas can host events like nowhere else and we look forward to seeing how the Aviators’ organization puts its own unique mark on the game,”said Randy Mobley, International League President.
The 2019 championship game is being played in Memphis at AutoZone Park on Sept. 17. The PCL has an 8-5 series lead over the International League and has won five of the last seven championship games. From 1998 to 2000, the championship game was played in a best-of-five series at Cashman Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.