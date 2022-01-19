Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite the ongoing struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers are eager to visit Sin City this year.

According to Tripadvisor, Las Vegas is the highest-rated destination in the U.S. for 2022. Las Vegas ranks ahead of two Hawaiian destinations in the top ten and New York City, the former top U.S. destination.

Las Vegas also ranks #25 globally, Tripadvisor said.

The ten most popular U.S. destinations are:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Oahu, Hawaii
  3. Maui, Hawaii
  4. Key West, Florida
  5. New York City, New York
  6. New Orleans, Louisiana
  7. Savannah, Georgia
  8. Miami Beach, Florida
  9. Nashville, Tennessee
  10. Sedona, Arizona

The most popular global destination for 2022 was Dubai, UAE. The ten most popular global destinations are:

  1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  2. London, United Kingdom
  3. Cancun, Mexico
  4. Bali, Indonesia
  5. Crete, Greece
  6. Rome, Italy
  7. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  8. Istanbul, Turkey
  9. Paris, France
  10. Hurghada, Egypt

Majorca was ranked the no. 1 trending destination globally in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.