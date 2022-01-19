LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite the ongoing struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers are eager to visit Sin City this year.
According to Tripadvisor, Las Vegas is the highest-rated destination in the U.S. for 2022. Las Vegas ranks ahead of two Hawaiian destinations in the top ten and New York City, the former top U.S. destination.
Las Vegas also ranks #25 globally, Tripadvisor said.
The ten most popular U.S. destinations are:
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Oahu, Hawaii
- Maui, Hawaii
- Key West, Florida
- New York City, New York
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Savannah, Georgia
- Miami Beach, Florida
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Sedona, Arizona
The most popular global destination for 2022 was Dubai, UAE. The ten most popular global destinations are:
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- London, United Kingdom
- Cancun, Mexico
- Bali, Indonesia
- Crete, Greece
- Rome, Italy
- Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Paris, France
- Hurghada, Egypt
Majorca was ranked the no. 1 trending destination globally in 2022.
