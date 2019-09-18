LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of plotting a shooting at a Las Vegas synagogue and gay bar pleaded not guilty in federal court on Wednesday.
Conor Climo, 23, was arrested in August and was charged by a criminal complaint with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, namely for the component parts of a "destructive device," prosecutors said.
A trial for Climo was scheduled for Nov. 18, 2019.
During the execution of a search warrant at his house on Aug. 8, authorities found a notebook that contained hand-drawn schematics for a potential attack in the Las Vegas area, a release from the Department of Justice said. Also found inside the notebook were drawings of timed explosive devices.
Agents seized an AR-15 rifle and a bolt action rifle from Climo's residence, the complaint said. Authorities also found chemicals and components that could be used for improvised explosive devices (IED), as well as drawings for IED circuits.
According to federal prosecutors, Climo allegedly sent encrypted messages to white supremacists this year, discussing how he planned to attack a local synagogue and a bar on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas that he believed catered to the LGBT community.
Climo suggested attacking a group homeless people as a test run for the synagogue and community center attacks, according to the criminal complaint. He also targeted the Las Vegas office for the Anti-Defamation League.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to federal prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.