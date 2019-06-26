LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A trial date has been set for a man and woman charged with murder following the death of their 3-year-old daughter.
The jury trial for Ricky Beasley and Lakeia Walker is scheduled to begin June 1, 2020. Their daughter, Zaela Walker, was reported missing Aug. 25. She was last seen with her parents in North Las Vegas.
Beasley and Lakeia Walker, both 27, were charged with murder in March. Beasley had already been in custody after being arrested in December on suspicion of kidnapping a child and stealing a car. Police said since then, he had been difficult and not forthcoming with information.
In the weeks following Zaela's disappearance, Beasley and Walker were believed to have traveled in California, Illinois, West Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico and Texas.
Through coordination between the Texas Department of Safety and the FBI, Beasley and Walker were detained and questioned Nov. 16.
Walker said Zaela was staying with Beasley's family, yet they said they had not seen Zaela in several months.
Police interviewed Walker several times, and she failed a polygraph test. NLVPD said she also "provided information that lead detectives to believe that Zaela was not alive."
Detectives believe Zaela suffered an unknown traumatic health-related injury that resulted in her death, NLVPD has said. Her body has not been found.
