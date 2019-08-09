LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An actress who starred in the 1990 movie "Tremors" was arrested in Las Vegas on July 29 on a stolen vehicle charge.
Finn Carter, 59, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after she was pulled over by Las Vegas Metropolitan police near Charleston Boulevard and Fourth Street.
According to her arrest report, police had pulled her over because the driver side break light was out. During the traffic stop, Carter told police she did not have a license and appeared to be nervous. For officer safety, police had her step out of the car.
A VIN number check on the car showed that the had been stolen, to which police were able to verify during a records check, the arrest report said. Las Vegas police said officers searched the vehicle and found several credit and debit cards in other names. Carter also had four cards in her pants pocket.
Carter denied everything in the car was hers, but claimed she had been driving the car throughout the day, according to her arrest report. She gave police inconsistent answers when asked who the vehicle belonged to.
According to Justice Court records, Carter faces a stolen vehicle charge, as well as 14 counts of obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without the cardholder's consent.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29 at 8:30 a.m.
