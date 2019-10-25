NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Treasurer's Office said it was partnering with the Alliance for Nevada Nonprofits to return unclaimed property to the state's non-profit organizations.
The announcement was made in honor of Nevada Day, which is being observed on Oct. 25. The Treasurer's Office said it was working to return more than $62,000 of unclaimed property to non-profit organizations across the state.
"Beginning this year, every Nevada Day our Unclaimed Property Division will undertake a special initiative to identify and return missing money and property to organizations and individuals who help make Nevada a great place to call home," said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. "We are proud to begin by celebrating and providing much needed funding in the form of returned property to non-profit organizations that serve Nevadans on a daily basis."
As of Friday, the Treasurer's Office said it returned $20,184.97 to 15 organizations, including:
- Casa De Vida Home for Girls
- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
- Disability Resources
- Goodwill Industries
- Habitat for Humanity
- HELP of Southern Nevada
- Nevada HAND
- New Vista Ranch
- Opportunity Village
- Reno Artown
- Salvation Army
- Special Olympics Nevada
- Springs Preserve
- Sunrise Children’s Foundation
- United Way of Northern Nevada
According to a statement from the Treasurer's Office, its Unclaimed Property Division works with business to "report and recover Nevadans’ unclaimed property, such as bank accounts, court settlements, life insurance proceeds, safe deposit box contents, uncashed checks, utility deposits, and stocks."
During fiscal 2019, the Treasurer's Office said it returned approximately $44 million in unclaimed property to Nevadans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.