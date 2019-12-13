LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Volunteers at the Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada are usually right behind first responders at scenes.
TIP take care of grieving families. They explained how they take care of themselves.
From car crashes to homicides and fires, volunteers are trained to respond to traumatic scenes.
Anna Kennedy has been volunteering for nearly four years. She’s often the one who responds to scenes during the holidays.
“If they're sitting on the floor you sit on the floor with them,” she said. “If they're laying on the floor, you lay on the floor with them.”
But volunteers said taking on these cases around this time of the year can take a toll on them.
“We do notice that around the holidays calls can be a little bit more difficult for the people who are going through loss,” TIP of Southern Nevada CEO Jill Roberts said. “Often times we'll hear people saying, ‘Wow, Christmas is going to look a lot different for us this year.’”
TIP requires volunteers to talk to one another after responding to a tragedy.
“They’re going over what they did well, what they could've done better, things learned, kind of just running things by someone else so that they have a little bit of support and understanding,” Roberts said.
It’s a way to make sure volunteers are taking care of their own mental health every day of the year.
“It does make me more grateful for the barking dog at my front door or the chaos of putting up Christmas decorations,” Kennedy said. “It makes you look at it differently. It does make you more thankful for the kind of stress that you have rather than a different kind of stress that somebody else might be having.”
Volunteers go through more than 40 hours in the classroom and three months of training in the field.
TIP has around 70 volunteers. For more information or to get involved, click here.
