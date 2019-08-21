LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday north of downtown Las Vegas.
About 7:45 a.m., a Union Pacific train struck and fatally injured a pedestrian near Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, according to a statement from the railroad.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, North Vegas Police Department and EMS were contacted, Union Pacific said. The train crew was uninjured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.