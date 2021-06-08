LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A train rail car caught fire in downtown Las Vegas Monday night.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened around 9:40 p.m. June 7. LVFR said there was an explosion in a rail car parked on the railroad tracks behind Main Street Station, 200 N. Main Street.
NEWS - PIO1 is set up in the northern most parking lot on N Main St over by ladder trucks, white light is flashing on my van. Do not drive over fire hoses. I am at van #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/yTcyaxkuxc— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 8, 2021
The rail car had 10 vehicles inside that either caught fire or were damaged by the fire. LVFR said it took about an hour to get the fire under control. No other rail cars were damaged.
More video #PIO1NEWS. There are 10 automobiles in the rail car, 5 on upper deck & 5 below. Each car only has 1 gallon of fuel in it.@ Situation is under control. pic.twitter.com/d1lS63tisd— Las Vegas CFA (@LasVegasCFA) June 8, 2021
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
